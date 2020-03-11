Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $20,911,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $259.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.77. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.45.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

