Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $85.68 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 351,248 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.32% of Verint Systems worth $85,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 43.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,965,000 after purchasing an additional 601,549 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $17,636,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 140.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 390,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 227,998 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 326,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 223,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of VRNT opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

