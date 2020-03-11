Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 78,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

