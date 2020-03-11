Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for 1.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 4.30% of Kornit Digital worth $59,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

