Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,652 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $31,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

