Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,980,000 after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 25.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 307,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,299,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $450.34 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $593.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.45 and a 200 day moving average of $387.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.81.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

