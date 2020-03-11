Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 3.53% of Urogen Pharma worth $24,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. FMR LLC increased its position in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URGN opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Securities initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

