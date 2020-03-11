Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,175 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $48,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,597,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.88. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

