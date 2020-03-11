Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,313,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,018,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,107,000 after buying an additional 95,183 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 299,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,540,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 260,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,807,000 after buying an additional 66,309 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $599.07 on Wednesday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $450.85 and a 12 month high of $756.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $667.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.25.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

