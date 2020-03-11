Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,120,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,554,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.51% of Delek US at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DK opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $918.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. Credit Suisse Group cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Delek US from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

