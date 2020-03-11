Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $33,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $106.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

