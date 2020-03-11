Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 3,281 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

