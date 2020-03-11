Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 384,574 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 641.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,574 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.43% of Fiverr International worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $949.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.