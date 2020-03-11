Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 51,395 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the period. Nice comprises approximately 3.6% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Nice worth $184,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,631,000 after buying an additional 327,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,421,000 after buying an additional 630,096 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,386,000 after buying an additional 182,695 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 1,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after buying an additional 604,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,931,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $113.88 and a 1-year high of $183.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.97.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nice from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

