Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,300,000 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,810,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOP. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of XOP opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

