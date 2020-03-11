Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 184.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 2.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $124,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,686 shares of company stock worth $1,563,897. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.