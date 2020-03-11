Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 444.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.19% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,430,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 182,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $1,983,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

