Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,542 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

