Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21,920 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,891.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $941.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,991.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,840.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.01 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

