Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,053 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $46,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.26. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $179.80 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.