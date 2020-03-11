Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,767 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,782,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $95.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

