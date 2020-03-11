Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 20,618 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,618 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $33,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.77 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

