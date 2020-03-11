Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 27,058 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,058 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $148.02 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average of $186.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

