Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 474 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Booking by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Booking by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,559.00 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,476.51 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,856.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,951.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,975.93.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

