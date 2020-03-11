Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 618 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT opened at $367.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.28 and a 200-day moving average of $395.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

