Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 9,589 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53,450.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 116,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 65,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter.

SPIB opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $36.37.

