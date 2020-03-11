Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,885 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.81% of Varonis Systems worth $19,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 23.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $472,000.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.