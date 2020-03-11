Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,505 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.47% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

