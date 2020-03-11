Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $47,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.34. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $97.61 and a 1 year high of $152.62.

