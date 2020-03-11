Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NERV has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of NERV opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.39). On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 564.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

