Mizuho Bank Ltd. Invests $505.82 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,818,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $263.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

