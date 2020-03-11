Mizuho Bank Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,320,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mizuho Bank Ltd. owned 0.59% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

