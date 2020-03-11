Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Stock Price Down 10.5% After Insider Selling

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) fell 10.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $43.01, 3,171,177 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,952,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

Specifically, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

