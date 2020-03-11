Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after acquiring an additional 180,422 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $170.08 and a twelve month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.36.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.