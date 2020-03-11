Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $46,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 21.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $3,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.57. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $166.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total value of $78,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,854,666.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.41, for a total value of $1,275,175.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,004,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,326,623.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,310 shares of company stock valued at $15,190,377. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

