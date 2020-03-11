Napier Park Global Capital US LP Acquires New Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.3% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,694 in the last three months.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

