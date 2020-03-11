Napier Park Global Capital US LP Acquires Shares of 103,976 Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Amplify Energy makes up about 0.3% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Napier Park Global Capital US LP owned about 0.26% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amplify Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at $126,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Amplify Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

AMPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

