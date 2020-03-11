Napier Park Global Capital US LP Buys Shares of 4,000 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.3% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.37.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $252,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $744,778. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

