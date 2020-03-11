Napier Park Global Capital US LP Buys Shares of 7,500 EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.3% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

NYSE EOG opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.