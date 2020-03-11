Napier Park Global Capital US LP Invests $2.50 Million in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Trimble accounts for about 1.2% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

