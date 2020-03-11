Napier Park Global Capital US LP Invests $269,000 in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Hess makes up 0.1% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

