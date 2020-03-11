Napier Park Global Capital US LP Invests $701,000 in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. WPX Energy makes up 0.3% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after buying an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,910,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

