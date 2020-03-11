Napier Park Global Capital US LP Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Halliburton makes up approximately 0.1% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

NYSE HAL opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.