Napier Park Global Capital US LP Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

