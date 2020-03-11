Napier Park Global Capital US LP Purchases Shares of 4,753,167 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,753,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,858,000. Bill.com comprises about 84.2% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Napier Park Global Capital US LP owned about 6.60% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $294,231,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,892,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.22.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.