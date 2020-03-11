Napier Park Global Capital US LP Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.3% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

