Napier Park Global Capital US LP Takes Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 0.3% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,393 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

FANG stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.