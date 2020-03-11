Napier Park Global Capital US LP Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.2% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

