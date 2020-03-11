Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 147.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 148,155 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 1,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 48,481 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

