Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $613,000 in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $117,161,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,860,000 after acquiring an additional 169,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $213.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.17 and a beta of 0.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at $60,493,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,665.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,744 shares of company stock worth $17,026,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.81.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

